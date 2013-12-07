Socceroos Coach Remains Positive After Australia Pulls Group B For The World Cup 2014

Photo: Getty Images

Australia has been drawn in Group B for next year’s World Cup in Brazil, up against Spain, Netherlands and Chile.

The Socceroos will play their first game of the Cup in “a group of death” against Chile on June 13.

The team will then face Holland on June 18 and Spain on June 23.

Coach Ange Postecoglou told Fox Sports he was positive about the pool and that “it’s what the World Cup is all about”.

“It’s great. It’s a World Cup and we’re playing against the best nations in the world and our group’s going to be really exciting. It’s a massive challenge and we’re looking forward to it… It’s a chance for us to make some headlines.”

