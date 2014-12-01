Socceroos Captain Mile Jedinak Gets Top Gong At Asian Football Confederation Awards

Mile Jedinak. Photo: Mike Hewitt/ Getty Images.

Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak was named AFC International Player of the Year 2014 at the Asian Football Confederation Annual Awards in Manila last night.

Jedinak received the top gong after a sensational season as captain of the Socceroos at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, and captain of Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

The skipper thanked the Socceroos’ fans who followed the team to Brazil and those who watch at all hours of the morning. “This one is for you,” he said.

“A huge personal accolade considering the high calibre of players from the AFC playing in all of the top leagues around the world.

“It has been a year I won’t forget in a hurry.”

Before a 1-1 match against Swansea City last week, the Crystal Palace skipper paid a personal tribute to cricketer Phillip Hughes before the game started.

Jedinak placed a cricket bat, ball and a pair of caps on the touchline, paying respect to his fellow countryman who died on Thursday after being struck in the head by a ball at the SCG.

Major respect to Palace captain Mile Jedinak who brought a cricket bat onto the pitch in memory of his fellow countryman Phil Hughes. R.I.P. A photo posted by Alex Gylanders (@alexgylanders) on Nov 11, 2014 at 8:26am PST

