SOCCEROOS: Cahill Says The Team Is Ready To Take On Chile With A Strong Defensive Side That May Surprise People

Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty

Despite Australia’s recent 1-0 loss to Croatia veteran Socceroo, Tim Cahill, says the side is ready to take on Chile.

Now just days out from their World Cup campaign Cahill said the improvement to the teams’ defence will turn some heads.

“We’re out there to make it difficult for other sides but at the same time I know that we would have affected them mentally with the way we played football.

“I suppose for us, we’re looking pretty good and overall maybe surprised a few people with our football.”

The Socceroos will face world number 13 side, Chile, on Saturday.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.