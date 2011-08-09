If You Want A Symmetrical Butt, Play Soccer Instead Of Tennis

Photo: AP Images

If you’re looking for a symmetrical butt, you should pick up soccer instead of tennis.In a recent study, Spanish scientists compared MRI’s of soccer players’, tennis players’, and non-athlete’s gluteal muscles.



The scientists found that in both soccer and tennis players, the gluteal muscles were over developed.

However, in tennis players, the dominant and non-dominant side were overdeveloped 24% and 36% respectively; and in soccer the dominant and non-dominant side were overdeveloped 32% and 35% respectively, basically even.

Here’s a look at some charts from the study:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.