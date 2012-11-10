Players And Fans Attack A Referee During A Soccer Riot In Tajikistan

A Tajikistan Premier League game between Istaravshan and Energetik Dushanbe had to be abandoned after rioting broke out in the 81st minute.



According to the description on the YouTube video, the Energetik goalie “attempted to kick the referee after conceding a goal for which he thought shouldn’t have stood.”

Two players were red carded, Energetik players surrounded the refs, and fans poured onto the field to start a full-fledged riot.

Here’s the video from Who Ate All The Pies:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.