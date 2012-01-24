A Soccer Player's Model Girlfriend Knows Why He's Injured All The Time

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will sit out the next month of action due to a thigh injury suffered during the team’s 1-0 loss to Inter Milan January 15. At least that’s what the team is saying.His model girlfriend, Melissa Satta, is blaming their bedroom rendezvous for Boateng having to spend so much time off the pitch (via Hot Clicks).



“The reason why he is always injured is because we have sex 7-10 times a week.”

The club has not commented on Satta’s medical evaluation.

