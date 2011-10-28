Soccer Player Sucker Punches Referee, Then Retires

Julian Bursuc, a star soccer player for Sfintul Gheorge in Maldova in eastern Europe, ended his career with a bang. More specifically, he ended his career by first punching a referee and then promptly retiring from the sport.



According to Yahoo! UK, Bursuc was arguing with a linesman with his team trailing 1-0. When the referee comes to intervene, Bursuc throws a punch that lands squarely on the referee’s jaw. A police officer then intervened and took Bursuc into custody.

According to reports, Bursuc, 35, was “so disgusted” with his own behaviour that he immediately retired after the game.

Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

