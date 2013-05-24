Soccer Player Celebrates A Goal By Taking His Pants Off And Putting Them On His Head, Gets Ejected

Mario Gjurovski plays professional soccer in Thailand.



When he scored for his team Muangthong United earlier this week, he unleashed a bizarre celebration that got him ejected.

He first simply paced around and stared at the crowd. Then he took his shorts off, put them on his head, and started dancing.

When he went to put his shorts back on, he was given a red card and ejected from the match.

