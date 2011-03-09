WATCH: Soccer Player Gets Red Card For Tackling Streaker

During Monday’s Conference South game between Dorchester Town and Havant & Waterlooville, a streaker impersonating Borat ran across the field, but was quickly tackled by Dorchester’s Ashley Vickers.



Unfortunately, the officials thought that security could handle the situation and that Vickers, 39, used excessive force. He was given a red card and ejected from the game.

“I’m dumbfounded and speechless,” Vickers said. “I thought I was doing them a favour.”

Havant & Waterlooville won 3-1.

