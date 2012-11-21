Notorious Manhattan Madam Case Ends With a Whimper

Photo: Dr. Phil screenshot

Anna Gristina — known in the press as the “Soccer mum Madam” and the “Manhattan Madam” — just received a sentence of six months Tuesday for her role in leading a multi-million dollar prostitution ring on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.Gristina, who will likely be released today for “time served,” pleaded guilty in September to one count of promoting prostitution. At the time, prosecutors said that they had discovered no evidence to support her claims of connections to high level officials within the New York Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



The sentencing was a quiet denouement to a case that was once reportedly the result of a five-year investigation into public corruption. The drama allegedly involved many high-profile, powerful and wealthy customers.

In August, Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan ordered prosecutors to confine the case to the single incident that gave rise to the charge against her. That incident involved arranging for a meeting between a customer known to her as “Anthony” and two prostitutes. As a result, none of the names of other alleged customers have come to light.

