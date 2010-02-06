New Soccer Hedge Fund Bets Industry Can Get A Lot Bigger

London Nominees has just launched a fund dedicated solely to investment in the sport of soccer.



The fund, called London Nominees Football Fund, is being managed by a combination of dedicated finance professionals, ex-players, and club managers with intimate experience in and knowledge of the game.

Brian Robson, former Manchester United star and current manager of the Thai national team, is a key adviser to to the fund.

The fund has started out with a relatively low capital base of $40 million in assets under management, much less than would be required to acquire a club or franchise.

But the fund isn’t intended as a take over vehicle, like the one established by the Glazer’s to buyout Manchester United, but is instead meant to diversify across the industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.