Soccer giants Argentina and Brazil will play a match at the MCG in June

Lionel Messi doing what he does best. Photo: Alex Caparros/ Getty.

Football powerhouses Brazil and Argentina are heading to Australia for a match at the MCG later this year.

The match will feature two Barcelona players, FIFA world player of the year, Lionel Messi, and Brazilian star and Olympic gold medallist Neymar Jr, facing off against each other.

The Victorian government announced this morning that it had signed up the Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour in June.

The two nations will play at the MCG on June 9.

Tickets will go on sale from noon Tuesday, February 21, at Ticketek.

