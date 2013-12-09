Brazilian Soccer Game Devolves Into Wild Stadium-Wide Brawl [VIDEOS]

A Brazilian soccer match between Vasco da Gama and Atlético Paranaense ended early as fans took over the entire stadium in a brawl.
Riot police broke up the fighting shortly after the kickoff. Three fans were reportedly taken to the hospital in serious condition. There are also reports one fan dead as a result.
Here’s a close up angle of the fight (WARNING: Graphic):
Here’s a video of the entire brawl:
Ed Malyon, a sports writer with The Daily Mirror, tweeted a series of disturbing images of the brawl.
And Brazilian publication Marca today exclaimed on their cover: This is not soccer, this is barbarism.
Here’s a video of the entire brawl:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.