Brazilian Soccer Game Devolves Into Wild Stadium-Wide Brawl [VIDEOS]

Geoffrey Ingersoll

A Brazilian soccer match between Vasco da Gama and Atlético Paranaense ended early as fans took over the entire stadium in a brawl.

The Big Lead has more:

Riot police broke up the fighting shortly after the kickoff. Three fans were reportedly taken to the hospital in serious condition. There are also reports one fan dead as a result.

Here’s a close up angle of the fight (WARNING: Graphic):

Here’s a video of the entire brawl:

Ed Malyon, a sports writer with The Daily Mirror, tweeted a series of disturbing images of the brawl.

Screen shot 2013 12 09 at 5.43.47 AMvia Twitter
Screen shot 2013 12 09 at 5.43.13 AMvia Twitter
Soccer Matchvia Twitter

And Brazilian publication Marca today exclaimed on their cover: This is not soccer, this is barbarism.

Brazil Barbarismvia Twitter

