Brazilian Soccer Game Devolves Into Wild Stadium-Wide Brawl [VIDEOS]

A Brazilian soccer match between Vasco da Gama and Atlético Paranaense ended early as fans took over the entire stadium in a brawl.

The Big Lead has more:

Riot police broke up the fighting shortly after the kickoff. Three fans were reportedly taken to the hospital in serious condition. There are also reports one fan dead as a result.

Here’s a close up angle of the fight (WARNING: Graphic):

Here’s a video of the entire brawl:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Ed Malyon, a sports writer with The Daily Mirror, tweeted a series of disturbing images of the brawl.

And Brazilian publication Marca today exclaimed on their cover: This is not soccer, this is barbarism.

Here’s a video of the entire brawl:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.