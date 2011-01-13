Soccer Fans Try To Guess The Identity Of The Premiership Player Being Blackmailed For "Sex Orgy"

Photo: BBC

A player in the English Premier League is in the middle of a blackmail scandal that has soccer fans everywhere playing a guessing game.UK newspapers are forbidden by privacy laws from naming the player in question, but the Daily Mail dropped so many clues into their story, they’re practically begging fans to piece it together themselves.



Here are the clues:

Late 20s

Currently single

Plays for an international team

Based in North London

On a highly “respected” team in the Top 10 of the Premiership

Claims to be religious and doesn’t touch alcohol

Has traveled to Las Vegas

So all signs point to an unmarried, under-30, foreign-born (possibly Muslim) player for Arsenal or maybe Tottenham. There’s only a handful of guys in the world who could fit that description.

So what is he being accused of? Having sex with a beautiful woman.

Allegedly, the player (who is not married) picked up a blonde Swedish waitress, had sex with her in his hotel room, used protection, and was otherwise a perfect gentleman. (Two footballing buddies had sex with two other women in the next room, but that since he did his business in private we’re going to say that’s not an “orgy.”)

But there are pictures and video of the player naked and drinking that are being offered up for sale, which would be embarrassing mostly because he professes to a teetotaler. On the list of recent crimes against society by English footballers, however, this would struggle to crack the Top 5.

