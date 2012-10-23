English Soccer Fan Sentenced To Four Months In Jail For Punching A Goalie During A Game

Photo: YouTube

20-one year old Leeds United fan Aaron Cawley will spend 16 weeks in jail after pleading guilty to assault for running onto the field and punching Sheffield Wednesday goalie Chris Kirkland in the face last week.The attack was caught on camera, but Cawley told police he was too drunk to remember what happened before pleading guilty.



The Mirror described him as an “unemployed laborer” who lives with his mother, and reported that he has violated match bans four times in the past.

Here’s the video:

