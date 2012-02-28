Soccer Coach Blames Team's Performance On Players Using Witchcraft On Teammates

Photo: Josh McGinn / Flickr

Ghana’s national soccer team had a disappointing showing in the recent Africa’s Cup, finishing fourth. And now, Goran Stevanovic, the team’s coach is blaming the performance on a rift within the team that led to players using witchcraft on their own teammates.According to FoxSoccer.com, Stevanovic wrote a report to Ghana’s Football Association in which he said “We all need to help in changing some players’ mentality about using ‘black power’ to destroy themselves.” Stevanovic add that they also need to “make sure we instil (sic) discipline and respect for each other.”



Ghana is currently ranked 23rd in the FIFA world rankings and reached the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.

