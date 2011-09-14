Mansfield Town FC Just Made This Former Fashion Industry Employee The Youngest CEO In English Soccer

Mansfield Town FC has named a 29-year-old female from the fashion industry their newest Chief Executive Officer, making her the youngest in English soccer to hold such a position.



Carolyn Still worked alongside the CEO and CFO of Bulgari SpA and Gucci Group, two of the world’s largest luxury good companies. She believes her business savvy and fresh approach will alter the fortunes of a soccer club mired in an economic deficit.

“I absorbed a lot of useful information and strategies that can be utilized between fashion and football,” Still told the team’s website. “It’s a business at the end of the day.”

Listening to her video interview, Still sounded straightforward and confident about how to improve her club. And it starts with the fans.

“The fans are the heart of the football club, without the fans there’s nothing there,” she said. “I want to make sure the people are enthused.”

