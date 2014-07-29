Soccer Deals Shows Why Advertising On NBA Uniforms Is Inevitable

Between the new deals to place the Chevrolet logo on the front of the shirt and to have Adidas manufacture the kits, Manchester United’s uniform alone is now worth more than $US200 million per year. But United is just one team benefiting from the skyrocketing revenue being generated by kit sponsors.

This coming season, the total value of the logos on the front of the shirts of the 20 Premier League clubs will be $US325.1 million according to SportingIntelligence.com. That is up 90.5% in just four years.

This also shows why new NBA commissioner Adam Silver called ads on NBA uniforms “inevitable.“

Two years ago, the NBA approved a deal that would have netted the league’s 30 teams an additional $US100 million in revenue. While that move was eventually shelved, that number now seems highly conservative.

The ads on NBA uniforms are expected to be much smaller but the increased exposure in terms of the volume of games and television ratings would suggest that the NBA is sitting on a gold mine that is waiting to be tapped.

