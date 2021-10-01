Long Beach teenager, who was shot by school resource officer and left brain-dead, will be taken off of life support, family says

A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

At a press conference on Friday, Mona Rodriguez’s family said she would be taken off of life support.

The family said they would donate Rodriguez’s organs as well.

Rodriguez was involved in a fight when an officer intervened and shot her, leaving her brain-dead.

The family of 18-year-old Manuela Rodriguez, who was put on life support after being shot by a Long Beach school safety officer, said that she would be taken off of life support in the next three days, according to local news station KCBS.

At a press conference, the family confirmed that they would allow time for donors to be matched with her organs.

“I just want justice for my sister,” her brother, Oscar Rodriguez, said. “She didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this.”

Rodriguez has a 5-month old baby son with her boyfriend Rafeul Chowdhury, according to KCBS.

Manuela Rodriguez, known as Mona, was fighting with a 15-year-old near Millikan High School in Long Beach on Monday when a school’s safety officer tried to intervene, the Long Beach Police Department told The Guardian.

Rodriguez drove away from the scene and video shared by the Long Beach Post (warning: graphic content) appeared to show an unnamed officer shoot at the vehicle.

The Rodriguez family attorney Michael Carrillo said that the officer fired twice at the car, striking Rodriguez in the back of the head, and on Thursday, Rodriguez was declared brain-dead.