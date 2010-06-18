Soc Gen Woman: Kerviel Tried To Bribe Me So I Would Cover Up His Fraud

Kerviel’s court case continues to look very bad, as he’s just been accused of trying to bribe an accountant with champagne.



From Bloomberg:

Marine Auclair, in charge of comparing traders’ reports with the bank’s accounts, said she contacted Kerviel after finding a “mismatch” of $116.4 million between trades he reported and what was booked in the accounting system.

When asked about the discrepancy, Auclair said Kerviel “had a fairly nervous, worried air about him and said, ‘If you take care of this gap, I’ll give you a bottle of champagne.'”

That’s almost as bad as the imaginary friend Kerviel admitted to inventing yesterday in court.

