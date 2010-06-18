Soc Gen Woman: Kerviel Tried To Bribe Me So I Would Cover Up His Fraud

Courtney Comstock
Drunk English Woman

Kerviel’s court case continues to look very bad, as he’s just been accused of trying to bribe an accountant with champagne.

From Bloomberg:

Marine Auclair, in charge of comparing traders’ reports with the bank’s accounts, said she contacted Kerviel after finding a “mismatch” of $116.4 million between trades he reported and what was booked in the accounting system.

When asked about the discrepancy, Auclair said Kerviel “had a fairly nervous, worried air about him and said, ‘If you take care of this gap, I’ll give you a bottle of champagne.'”

That’s almost as bad as the imaginary friend Kerviel admitted to inventing yesterday in court.

