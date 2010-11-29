SocGen Explains The Entire State Of The World Economy In 11 Charts

Gregory White

Societe Generale have published their global economic outlook and it’s full of charts explaining the problems in the world, and U.S. economy.

It focuses in a large way on inflation, the dangers present in emerging markets, the China-U.S. imbalance, and the deleveraging process in the U.S.

A worth while visual guide to what’s going wrong, and right, in the global economy right now.

Inflation, surging in emerging markets.

And don't worry, there are plenty more dollars around to drive that inflation.

But emerging markets showing signs of decoupling from the developed world.

China's consumers, rising at a slower rate than exports.

And by normal we mean a massive trade deficit with China.

But how does the U.S. turn it around?

With the household savings rate still high.

And fiscal expansion only helping somewhat...

But what with consumption in decline, can anything come in to prop up the U.S. economy? Maybe exports?

That wonderful global leverage clock, with the U.S. and UK at rock bottom, welcoming Ireland and Greece in.

But is it all doom and gloom fro the global recovery?

Here are the macro themes that scream equity rally >

