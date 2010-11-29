SocGen Explains The Entire State Of The World Economy In 11 Charts

Societe Generale have published their global economic outlook and it’s full of charts explaining the problems in the world, and U.S. economy.
It focuses in a large way on inflation, the dangers present in emerging markets, the China-U.S. imbalance, and the deleveraging process in the U.S.
A worth while visual guide to what’s going wrong, and right, in the global economy right now.
But what with consumption in decline, can anything come in to prop up the U.S. economy? Maybe exports?
That wonderful global leverage clock, with the U.S. and UK at rock bottom, welcoming Ireland and Greece in.
