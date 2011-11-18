This Chart Shows Why SocGen Is Broadly Below Consensus On The Entire World

A big report from Société Générale gives “broadly below consensus” GDP targets for just about every country.



SocGen projects 0% GDP growth for the eurozone next year versus 0.7% consensus.. For the U.S. SocGen projects 1.4% growth versus 2.1% consensus in 2012. SocGen is also below consensus in China, projecting 8.1% growth in 2012, followed by 7.7% growth, slowing to 7.5% in the medium term.

This chart sums up SocGen’s world view: Bearish with more and bigger black swans than white swans.

