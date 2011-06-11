Soc Gen: We've Found It, The One "Ray Of Light" In The US Housing Market

The U.S. real estate market may be left for dead by many, but there is a “ray of light” at the end of this U.S. housing tunnel, according to Societe Generale’s Brian Jones.



Jones highlights that, while everyone has their eye on the dismal single-family home market, there’s one market that’s creeping up, and may send housing starts blasting higher (compared to right now) soon.

From Brian Jones:

Our focus on single-family building, however, could be producing too dour a view of this segment of the economy. Recent evidence suggests that the multi-family segment is gaining strength, driven by rising rental demand. Forward-looking indicators point to a potential 55% rise in multi-family construction over the next year. This would push housing starts to 670,000.

Rising rent prices and increasing demand for rental properties is spurring on a section of the market often ignored, the multi-family segment. And that’s going to send the overall housing starts number much higher.

Note the surge in demand for rentals:

Photo: Societe Generale

And that surge is going to lead to more housing starts, just not where you’re used to looking.

From Brian Jones:

And, if our admittedly simple modelling procedure is on the mark, multifamily housing starts could rise 55% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of almost 260,000 units by the first quarter of 2012 (see chart below). Even if new single-family building activity were to remain steady over the next 12 months, the total number of housing units started would climb by 153⁄4% to roughly 670,000.

Societe Generale’s model projects a significant uptick in multifamily production in late 2011, early 2012, which should boost the entire housing market.

Photo: Societe Generale

