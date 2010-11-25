SocGen: Here Are The Macro Themes That SCREAM Equity Rally

While world markets waffle heading into the end of 2010, on uncertainty in Korea, the crisis in Ireland, and fears over China tightening, Societe Generale see it another way.



SocGen see 2011 ripe for an equity rally based on several macro themes.

Improving economic data in the U.S.

Global growth data holding up

The Fed, through QE2, intending to boost valuations

And historical trends that suggest this rally will grow

