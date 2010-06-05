What Eastern European Debt Means For The Banking System

European markets are getting rocked right now by worries over a potential Hungarian sovereign default and Societe Generale’s derivatives positions. Those two items may not be linked, but worries over Eastern Europe are now at the core of what is affecting concerns behind the scenes in Europe’s banks.



Many of Western Europe’s largest banks have significant exposure to Eastern Europe (emerging or converging Europe, as they often brand it). That exposure can be quite obvious, like Societe Generale’s massive presence in Romania, where under the name BRD the company acts as both a savings bank and a commercial lender. Just yesterday, Romania experienced a failed sovereign bond auction. That presence can often be more hidden, like Societe Generale’s Asset Management (SGAM) Fund Bonds Converging Europe, which has implied investments in both Hungarian and Romanian debt.

But it is not just SocGen with significant worries. Banks across Europe have similar interests in Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen, the Austrian bank, has a large position in Romania, among other Eastern European countries. Erste Bank is another significant Austrian firm with exposure to both Romania and Hungary. Austrian CDS has spiked in price, likely based upon the potential problems in the Austrian banking sector.

But French banks remain the most under pressure this morning, and BNP Paribas is not excluded. The bank has a division in Hungary, and a fund covering emerging Europe.

These connections to Eastern Europe do not imply themselves overexposure to the region, and banks in Europe have yet to come clean over many of their exposures. But it must be a serious concern, considering that the economies of that region have also failed to recover as hoped and now governments are faced with swooning debt levels and failed bond auctions.

