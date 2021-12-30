I ate at the oldest operating restaurant on the planet to see if it’s a tourist trap or worth the hype

Sobrino de Botín is famous for being the oldest continuously operated restaurant on the planet, its famous clientele, and its roasted suckling pig. But is worth the fame, or just another tourist trap?

On a recent trip to Spain, I decided to make a reservation at Sobrino de Botín, or as local madrileños still refer to its original name , “Casa Botín.”

Given its famous reputation, Botín is in just about every guidebook to Madrid. Aside from being nearly 300 years old, the four-floor Botín has seen its fair share of famous diners. Writers, world leaders, and visiting dignitaries have all stuck their forks in the restaurant’s famed roasted suckling pig.

In the second half of the 18th century, a young Francisco Goya was a dishwasher here. Ernest Hemingway was such a regular when he was in Madrid covering the Spanish Civil War (and after), that the owners affectionately called him, “Don Ernesto.”

In fact, he had a table on the second floor where he would spend hours writing at his typewriter while eating intermittent snacks from the kitchen (and drinking lots of wine, of course). Owner Emilio González once let Hemingway try to cook paella in the kitchen. It didn’t go well. The chef advised him to keep his day job.