A Company Is Using Edward Snowden To Sell Vodka

Advertisements for Sobieski Vodka have begun appearing in U.S. cities with this catchy slogan: “Why Edward Snowden wishes he’d sought asylum in Poland.”

The former National Security Agency contractor was granted temporary asylum in Russia after leaking secret U.S. government details and is now both a household name and a marketing tool.

The advertisement has been spotted by Twitter followers on many surfaces, like this lawyer who saw a billboard on Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California.

This person saw the ad on a taxi in Miami.

Edward Snowden used on polish vodka ad on Miami taxi #infiltrate2014 pic.twitter.com/vjquibb8O0

— Karim Nathoo (@karimnathoo) May 20, 2014

Here it is as a wallscape in Dallas, Texas — this time with a couple extra words.

And at a Chicago bus stop.

Finally, on the train.

I guess Edward Snowden liked Vodka. Seen on the train on my way home from school. via /r/funny http://t.co/xJpHQ9g3V3 pic.twitter.com/w7P9uIgldp

— levone W (@levoneW1) May 31, 2014

The advertisement is part of a multi-million dollar marketing campaign from Imperial Brands, the American importer and marketer of the Polish vodka brand, reported Food & Beverage Magazine.

“Sobieski proudly differentiates itself from the general lack of substance — whether in liquid or marketing campaigns — embraced by so many vodkas today,” Imperial Brands Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Timo Sutinen told Food & Beverage Magazine. “We offer a superior product at superior value and don’t need to generate appeal with contrived gimmicks. Because of that, we have a lot of fun sharing our point of view with the world, and this campaign is a great example.”

