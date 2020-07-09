'I love to smash stereotypes': The founder of Aboriginal-owned, non-alcoholic beer company Sobah on the brand's social purpose

Image: supplied

Sobah is an Indigenous-owned, non-alcoholic craft beer company which uses native ingredients in its beverages.

The Queensland-based company was founded by Clinton Schultz together with his wife Lozen.

Clinton Schultz told Business Insider Australia the idea for the company came from his own journey in going sober six years ago.

The Queensland based company was founded in 2017 and offers three main flavours.

The Queensland based company was founded in 2017 and offers three main flavours. There’s the Lemon Aspen Pilsner, with lemon aspen being a naturally occurring plant from far north Queensland; the Finger Lime Cerveza, with finger limes coming from south-east Queensland and Northern New South Wales; and the Pepperberry IPA which uses fruit from the native pepperberry tree.

Sobah also makes seasonal and specialty craft beers as well, like the Davidson Plum Gluten Free Ale. “We’ve got the only non-alcoholic gluten-free here in the country,” Sobah founder and Gamilaroi man Clinton Schultz told Business Insider Australia.

While the name Sobah is obviously a play on the word “sober”, there’s another element to it. Schultz explained that “bah” means “place of” in many of the eastern seaboard Aboriginal language groups. So the company name can also mean “place of sobriety” or the “place of sober”.

“That’s one of the aims of our business, to bring more awareness to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture but also the diversity within cultures,” Schultz said.

“All our cans explain where our native ingredients come from, what language groups they’re tied to, and tries to give people a bit of curiosity to hopefully go out and learn a little bit more.”

Back to where it all began

The idea came from Clinton's experience after going sober. "I stopped drinking six years ago and quickly got frustrated with not being able to get any sort of decent non-alcoholic, adult beverages to consume," he said.

Despite recommendations to drink kombucha instead, Schultz personally preferred the flavour of beer, so he started experimenting and brewing non-alcoholic beer for himself. He took his ideas to some brewers – but most of them weren’t interested. That’s until he got in touch with the Pickled Pig Brewery in Tweed Heads, who were happy to throw their support behind his idea.

At the time, Schultz operated a food truck which sold native and Aboriginal-inspired foods and decided to add Sobah beverages into the mix as well. He sold the product out of a small keg in his truck.

“We also wanted something unique to be able to sell from our food truck that nobody else would have,” Schultz said. “So having our native-infused, non-alcoholic beers just seemed like a perfect match.”

After customers asked if they could get the drinks to go, the company decided to launch an equity fundraising campaign to generate funds to produce a run of Sobah tinnies.

The brand is now sold in around 200 bottleshops and establishments across Australia.

Lozen and Clinton Schultz

Changing attitudes to non-alcoholic beverages

Schultz said the attitude toward non-alcoholic beverages in Australia has shifted over the past twelve months. He recalled the time when there was hesitation over these types of drinks, with a “no alcohol, what’s the point?” sentiment widely held.

“Now there’s an overwhelming support for just non-alcoholic beers but non-alcoholic adult beverages in general,” he said.

In early July, BWS and Dan Murphy’s reported sales of non-alcoholic drinks more than doubled in the last year. Customers can now get their hands on a wide range of low and non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits in Australia, from brands like Brunswick Aces, Lyre’s and NON.

“Most people, when they drink our beers, the first thing that they will generally say is ‘Oh my god, it tastes like beer’,” Schultz said. “We want to be able to compete with any other beer in terms of our quality and our standard – [the] only difference is ours are non-alcoholic.”

Schulz credited Lozen for her role in the business. “My wife’s actually the engine room of the business and I do the development side and the public face side of it as well,” he said.

He added that a major part of the business overall was to break the stereotypes placed on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“I love to smash stereotypes so there’s no better way of smashing a whole group of stereotypes than being an Aboriginal man who doesn’t drink and produces non-alcoholic beer for majority non-Indigenous people to drink,” he said.

“That’s probably what gives us most drive is being able to day in day out smash a lot of those stereotypes that unfortunately many people still hold about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.”

Helping others in the community

Sobah also supports social causes through the Sobah Initiative. Schulz added that a percentage of its profits goes to social causes.

“We largely try and support causes that are looking at Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social and emotional wellbeing or mental health, drug and alcohol issues but from a different lens and a different perspective than what gets generally funded by the big bodies,” Schultz said. “We know there’s just as much diversity in terms of how people need to heal as there is in terms of diversity of human beings.”

Sobah works with the Preston Campbell Foundation which does work-based training initiatives for people from low socio-economic circumstances who struggle to get back into the workforce. It also has an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the Wayne Weaver Foundation, which helps prisoners both pre- and post-release reintegrate back into society and assist with their social and emotional wellbeing.

On top of that, Schultz, with his background in psychology, does pro bono counselling and consultancy work in the social and emotional wellbeing space as well.

Looking into the future, Schultz wants to see Sobah continue to grow while also supporting community programs.

“We want to be flooded throughout every bottle shop, retailer, cafe and restaurant,” he said. “Because the more beer we can sell and the more revenue we can create that gives us more room to do more of the charitable side of the business work that we want to do.”

