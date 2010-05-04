Stocks Explode Again, Here's What You Need To Know

Scoreboard:



DJIA: Up 140 points to 11,167.

NASDAQ: Up 35 points to 2500.

S&P 500: Up 15 points to 1203.

Commodities:

Oil: Down 0.1% or $0.10 to $86.05 a barrel.

Gold: Up 0.1% or $1.70 to $1182.40 an ounce.

Silver: Up 1.1% or $0.21 to $18.85 an ounce.

Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:

We explain the deal with BP’s current insurance situation related to the Deepwater Horizon incident.

Auto sales for April are in – check out our post for all the details.

BP says there’s “no change in flow” at the Deepwater location.

The White House now thinks the Times Square carbomb is connected to international terrorism after all.

European markets, China, and Japan were all closed today. The action overseas starts tonight.

The ISM showed big growth in manufacturing (and inflation).

The Icelandic ash crisis is back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.