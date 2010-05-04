Stocks Explode Again, Here's What You Need To Know

Scoreboard:
DJIA: Up 140 points to 11,167.
NASDAQ: Up 35 points to 2500.
S&P 500: Up 15 points to 1203.
Commodities:
Oil: Down 0.1% or $0.10 to $86.05 a barrel.
Gold: Up 0.1% or $1.70 to $1182.40 an ounce.
Silver: Up 1.1% or $0.21 to $18.85 an ounce.
Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:
- We explain the deal with BP’s current insurance situation related to the Deepwater Horizon incident.
- Auto sales for April are in – check out our post for all the details.
- BP says there’s “no change in flow” at the Deepwater location.
- The White House now thinks the Times Square carbomb is connected to international terrorism after all.
- European markets, China, and Japan were all closed today. The action overseas starts tonight.
- The ISM showed big growth in manufacturing (and inflation).
- The Icelandic ash crisis is back.
