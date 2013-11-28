So You Think You've Got A Brilliant Idea, A Startup Which Will Make Millions: What Next?

Photo: Getty Images

This is it.

If you don’t act now you’ll never have your own startup, make those millions, hang out in Silicon Valley or slurp Napa chardonnay while the big guys listen to your vision.

Wouldn’t it be good to be guided by those who’ve already been there?

A good first step is a new online program starting soon, developed by Google Australia and educators General Assembly.

It’s free.

And it’s open to Australians.

And it’s designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs get their first tech startup working.

Instructors include: Patrick Crooks, Chief Executive Officer, Fusion Co-innovation Labs; Charbel Zeaiter Creative Human Experience Designer, Velvet Onion; Phil Reither, Front-End Developer, Tapestry; Kain Tiezel, Co-founder and Creative and Marketing Director, PhotoMerchant.

Introduction to Startup Entrepreneurship covers how to develop an idea, design and branding, working with developers and marketing.

The eight-week online program will also run weekly Google+ Hangouts to interact directly with the instructors.

Alan Noble, engineering dDirector for Google Australia, says Tech startups could contribute $109 billion of Gross Domestic Product and add half a million jobs in Australia by 2033.

“To unlock this potential we need more young Australians having a go,” he says.

And this is the cream on top: Ten participants who complete the summer school will be chosen for a spot at a two-day Google Bootcamp in late March.

Introduction to Startup Entrepreneurship starts January 6.

