So Yeah, Thailand's Air Force Says, We Saw Some Blips That Might Have Been Your Plane 10 Days Ago

The search area for the missing plane. Picture: CNN screenshot

Thailand’s military has offered some belated aid to investigators trying to solve the mystery of the missing Malaysian jetliner.

They say they recorded radar blips that might have been Malaysia Air Flight 370 10 days ago, but didn’t share the information with Malaysia because it wasn’t asked for it.

“We did not pay any attention to it,” Thai air force spokesman Air Vice Marshal Montol Suchookorn told the AP.

“The Royal Thai Air Force only looks after any threats against our country, so anything that did not look like a threat to us, we simply look at it without taking actions.”

The flight stopped all communications at 1.20am on March 8. Montol said Thia military radar detected a signal “which was not a normal signal, of a plane flying in the direction opposite from the MH370 plane.”

That put its flight path in the direction of Kuala Lumpur. Montol said the blips then showed it turning right towards the Malaysian city of Butterworth along the Malacca Strait.

As the plane never entered Thai airspace, the blips were never reported. Montol said early requests for information from Malaysian officials were “not specific”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.