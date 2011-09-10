So Windows 8 Is Going To Start Up Faster. That Sounds Familiar....

Steve Ballmer pitching Windows 1.0 in 1986. Now THAT was a fast-booting OS…

Microsoft is finally fixing one of the biggest annoyances with Windows — it takes too long for a computer to start.Where have I heard that before?



Oh yeah. From Microsoft.

Remember Windows 7? With it, PCs were supposed to “fire up like rockets“.

Or Vista? It was supposed to boot 50% faster than Windows XP.

Speaking of Windows XP, this comes from 2002:

Customer research has shown that one of the most frequently requested features that users want from their PCs is fast system startup, whether from cold boot or when resuming from standby or hibernation. The Windows development team at Microsoft has taken bold steps in making quickly available PCs a reality with the release of the Windows XP operating system.

That language sounds familiar….oh yes, it was used to push Windows Me. From 2001:

The Microsoft Windows Millennium Edition (Windows Me) operating system has taken bold steps in making fast-booting PCs a reality.

Maybe Windows 8 really will be different.

But note that the video only shows the home screen popping up. The demonstrator didn’t try to DO anything like open an app.

This reminds me of my first Windows 7 experience — the home screen seemed to come up a lot faster than Vista, but when I tried to open an app, it became clear that a lot of processes were still starting up in the background. Now I’m used to it. (Actually, I never shut down unless something has gone catastrophically wrong, and it does resume pretty fast from sleep state.)

That said, my MacBook Pro takes a while to boot from a cold stop as well.

As Ed Bott rightly pointed out after Vista was released, even if Microsoft works wonders, your performance will vary depending on what extra software you’ve added and exactly how you’re shutting down your computer.

