So Will "Zack & Miri" Save The Weinstein Company?*

UPDATE: So as we wrote the item below yesterday we had to completely change our argument when we saw that Friday’s low box-office total knocked Zack & Miri‘s weekend estimate down to $8 million. Furthermore, that seemed ridiculous since we had a feeling the box-office would rebound on Saturday night.

And lo and behold, Zack & Miri is now projected to finish the weekend with $10.6 million. That’s not spectacular as far as movies in general go, but it’s great for The Weinstein Company.

(And, hey, that’s more than Elizabeth Banks’ other movie W. made its opening weekend.)

This will give the studio its highest grossing non-horror movie opening weekend ever in two years. And if Zack & Miri continues to do solid business, it could help Harvey & Co. quite a bit.

EARLIER: In September, Kevin Smith told Variety that he’d love it if he saved The Weinstein Company with Zack & Miri Make A Porno. Now that the movie’s been released, it’s time to see if that will actually be true, box office wise.

We’ve already seen the film and think its combination of raunch and heart, the controversy the film has generated, and the appeal of Seth Rogen should make Zack & Miri commercially successful. Kevin also has a devoted fanbase that hasn’t had a traditional movie of his to see since 2001 2006, during which time his group of supporters has probably grown.

But it doesn’t matter what we think; let’s look at the box office numbers. As of Friday morning, Zack & Miri was on track to do $11 million this weekend. Unfortunately, last night was Halloween, which hurt every movie’s box-office results. So after yesterday’s $2.2 million debut, the movie’s now on track to do $8 million this weekend.

That wouldn’t be bad for The Weinstein Company. Based on data from Box Office Mojo, it looks like TWC’s biggest-opening weekends for the past couple of years have belonged to horror films like 1408, Grindhouse, and The Mist. So, an $8 million debut would give TWC its third biggest non-horror movie opening weekend in two years. In order to take the top spot in this category, the film would have to beat Superhero Movie‘s $9.5 million bow this spring Clerks II’s $10 million opening in the summer of 2006.

Unfortunately, in the grand scheme of movies, an $8 million opening weekend isn’t great. So, here’s hoping the film continues to do well; it will need to in order to save The Weinstein Company.

Nonetheless, this is the first movie Harvey & Co. are releasing without distribution help from MGM, which may have hurt the Weinsteins in terms of advertising, but it does mean the studio won’t have to share its box-office receipts with the lion.

