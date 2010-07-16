So Will Chelsea Clinton Convert To Judaism For Her Goldman Banker Husband?

There are a lot of questions about Chelsea Clinton’s upcoming wedding to Goldman banker Marc Mezvinsky.



Will Obama be there? Will it actually be in upstate NY, or will the location be switched last minute? Will it even happen on July 30th?

Add one more to that list:

According to Jewish World:

Many Jewish media outlets in the US have recently been grappling with the question – Will Chelsea Clinton convert for her fiancé?

Her mum, Hilary Clinton, is Christian Methodist. Bill Clinton is a Southern Baptist. So she’s not Jewish yet.

But Jewish World predicts that she will be soon,

based on assessments that the Mezvinsky family, which belongs to the Conservative movement, will not be able to find a rabbi willing to marry a Jew to a Christian.

And also because:

It was leaked that Chelsea attended Yom Kippur services with Mark at the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City.

If she does convert, Jewish World says Chelsea would be welcomed.

American Jews following preparations and rumours, eager to accept Chelsea into ranks.

The wedding is on July 30ish, so, until then.

