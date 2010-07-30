So, Who's Going To Buy Skyhook Wireless Now That Apple's Out? Microsoft? HP? RIM?

In April, location-services provider Skyhook Wireless lost one of its biggest, most important partners: Apple, which ditched Skyhook and Google for its own location-based services on its latest mobile devices and operating systems.



(The companies still work together on old Apple mobile devices and operating systems, but not its newest, according to a letter Apple wrote to the U.S. government.)

Apple was always considered a potential acquirer for the Boston-area startup. Not anymore, it seems.

Meanwhile, Skyhook’s comment to TechCrunch, which first reported the move, is telling: “Everyone who has a platform wants to own as much of the location stack as possible. Location data is going the be huge and owning it is going to be the next big war in mobile.”

Translation: We still HAVE a lot of data that everyone with a platform WANTS to own, or at least to use. Apple built its own, so now it probably doesn’t need to buy us. But someone else might!

Who else might want to own this sort of data?

Microsoft comes to mind — a massive company trying to make it back in mobile, and also in mobile ads, and also in tablets, which will want to have location-based apps playing a big role in its platform.

Or HP, which recently bought Palm, and is building out the webOS platform as a rival to Windows.

Or RIM? Or Motorola? Or one of the infrastructure companies, like Qualcomm or Cisco?

Any bets?

Disclosure: Skyhook Wireless shares an investor with Business Insider.

