So, Which Apple Employee Is Getting Fired For Losing The New iPhone In A Bar?

Apple’s legal team is probably going nuts today.



Earlier, Gizmodo posted photos of what appears to be the next iPhone. Apple isn’t supposed to unveil the new phone for a few months, but someone supposedly lost it in a bar in Redwood City, Calif., and Gizmodo’s owner Gawker Media seems to have bought it from whoever found it. So, there’s no doubt Apple’s aggressive legal department will be all over this one. (The company considers it “stolen,” plugged-in Daring Fireball writer John Gruber says.)

But Apple’s HR department surely isn’t far behind, and someone could easily get fired for losing a prototype like this.

Who?

There couldn’t have been many people who had one in the first place. We can think of a few: Apple CEO Steve Jobs, marketing boss Phil Schiller, industrial design boss Jony Ive, mobile software head Scott Forstall, COO Tim Cook, and probably a few engineers on the iPhone hardware team. Maybe, just maybe, someone from AT&T.

It probably wasn’t Steve Jobs. He’s been known to show up at coffee shops, but we doubt he’s spending much time in bars. So that leaves… everyone else.

Know more? Who lost it? Or at least who else might have had access to it? Let us know in comments below or to [email protected]

