So Where The Hell Is The Silicon Alley 100?

That Silicon Alley 100 list we announced last month–the one with the cool voting booth where readers got to weigh in on the most influential and important people in the New York digital business community? Where is the darn thing?



Coming this week!

Thursday, to be precise.

We’ll be rolling it out with fireworks over the Hudson and a performance by the Rockettes.

One word of caution: As you know, our Silicon Alley 100 Voting Booth was an efficient and fun way for everyone to weigh in, and we considered it carefully as we developed the list. But this is not a democracy! We are The Deciders.

So if you’re annoyed that you had a sweet ranking in the Silicon Alley 100 Voting Booth and got stiffed on the list, then we suggest you just send your friends a link to the Voting Booth version and say, “See, I made the Silicon Alley 100!” We won’t tell anyone.

Look forward to seeing you Thursday for the great unveiling!

