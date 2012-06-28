So When Will Real People Actually Be Able To Buy Google's Glasses?

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Google Glass will go on sale about one year after the test version for developers ships — think early 2014.A pair will cost a lot less than the $1,500 that Google is charging developers for an early beta version, which will ship in 2013. They will not include advertising. Instead, Google will make money from the hardware itself.



Google cofounder Sergey Brin explained the details to the San Francisco Chronicle’s James Temple.

Developers at the Google I/O conference, which started today, can preorder a version of the glasses now and receive them early next year. Google reps at the show stressed that the early version is not for consumer use, and is available only to developers in the U.S.

