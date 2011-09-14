So What The Heck Is Going To Happen To TechCrunch's Other Employees?

The TechCrunch debacle seems to be almost over, with Michael Arrington out, Erick Schonfeld in, and Arianna Huffington smiling.
The question now is how will it affect the crack staff of writers and reporters who cover Silicon Valley and beyond.
Who will stay and who, if anyone, will jump ship to another publication? (You know plenty of places are interested in the talent Arrington’s site gathered.)
There are no certainties, but here are the people involved along with some ideas about what might occur.
The co-editor - who has essentially be acting as sole editor - officially gets the top title. He's also a millionaire, due to the equity stake he acquired when he joined TechCrunch in 2007. He'll stay unless AOL truly destroys the entire site.
The journalist and author is one of the best known names in the tech field. She could certainly find another gig elsewhere (or strike out on her own entirely), but you have to wonder if she'd find the freedom TC affords her elsewhere. Like Schonfeld, she will likely stay.
The pot-stirrer vowed to resign unless his old boss was allowed to pick his new one. Schonfeld's elevation allows Carr to stay onboard, but who knows if he will or not. That said, he's another guy who isn't likely to find the type of freedom he has at TechCrunch at another, more traditional venue.
Along with Carr, TC's resident Apple expert was the most vocal staffer (especially on his personal blog). He is one of the most visible bylines and would have no trouble finding another job elsewhere. He's also on the short list of people who could breakoff and start his own venture - expanding ParisLemon.com? - or do so in conjunction with a few other employees.
She jumped from SF Weekly where she was web editor 15 months ago and previously worked at LAWeekly. Any publication needing a seasoned, sourced tech reporter would do well to attempt to pry Ms. Tsotsis away from AOL.
He joined the site full time after graduating from UCLA in 2008. He's well-liked and respected within the industry (and his 20,000+ Twitter followers agree). The 'mild-mannered reporter' will be fine wherever he lands, but don't be surprised to see him jump to another job.
The Medill alum joined TechCrunch almost three years ago from her gig working as a reporter for the San Francisco Business Times. She's another candidate to jump ship or be a key part of a new venture although she'll stay put for now.
Being a staff writer at TechCrunch is a part-time full-time gig* for the online media expert who founded Talking Heads and is currently a partner at Oxynade and the managing editor of Virtualization.com. The startup champion could return to his roots if things change too much at TC. (UPDATE: Wauters tweeted saying he has been full time since 2008. He also pointed us to this post.)
The ouster of Arrington was at least in part a power play for control over AOL's editorial direction. The Huffington Post founder prevailed, consolidating her position as editor-in-chief of all things going on at the company.
