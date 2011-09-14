So What The Heck Is Going To Happen To TechCrunch's Other Employees?

The TechCrunch debacle seems to be almost over, with Michael Arrington out, Erick Schonfeld in, and Arianna Huffington smiling.



The question now is how will it affect the crack staff of writers and reporters who cover Silicon Valley and beyond.

Who will stay and who, if anyone, will jump ship to another publication? (You know plenty of places are interested in the talent Arrington’s site gathered.)

There are no certainties, but here are the people involved along with some ideas about what might occur.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.