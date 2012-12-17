So... What Happens To Apple Tomorrow?

Photo: Justin Sullivan?Getty Images

Interesting night for Apple!First, Citi cuts the stock to neutral, citing “good not great” iPhone 5 demand.



Then, Apple says it sold 2 million iPhone 5s in China this weekend, a record for an opening weekend in China.

Then, Morgan Stanley says iPhone demand is still strong, and Apple could sell more than 50 million iPhones this quarter.

Which of these three items will have the biggest impact on the stock tomorrow? Where does the stock go? Let us know in the comments!

