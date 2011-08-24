So, What Does It Feel Like To Sell A Company For $68 Million? The SAIcast Asks GroupMe

GroupMe founders Steve Martocci and Jared Hecht came over to Business Insider today for a rousing game of ping pong.



Afterward, Nicholas Carlson and Jay Yarow got to sit them down on the SAIcast to talk about how they sold their company to Skype for $68 million in just 370 days.

NOTE: When we recorded the podcast, we were using AllThingsD’s report that GroupMe sold for $85 million. Since then, Mike Arrington at TechCrunch has reported it was a $68 million deal.

