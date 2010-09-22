So What Are Mike Moritz's "Dirty Tricks" – The Ones Sean Parker And Zuckerberg Talked About?

Photo: Wharton

In the middle of our big story about what really happened between Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin and Mark Zuckerberg there’s a conversation Mark has with Facebook’s first president, Sean Parker.It takes place shortly after the two of them met with Peter Thiel – the former PayPal CEO who would be Facebook’s first investor.



Something about that conversation has been bugging us for a while.

See if you spot it for yourself. Here’s how it reads:

Parker: Peter [Thiel] tried some dirty tricks. All that shit he does is like classic Moritz shit.

Zuckerberg: Haha really?

Parker: Only Moritz does it way better.

Zuckerberg: That’s weak.

Parker: I bet he learned that from Mike.

Zuckerberg: Well, now I learned it from him and I’ll do it to Eduardo.

The nagging question we’ve been unable to answer: What are the “dirty tricks” that are “classic Moritz shit”?

Michael Moritz of Sequoia is one of the most legendary venture capitalists in the Valley. His firm funded Google, Yahoo, PayPal, Zappos, and many other massive tech companies.

Anybody know what Sean is talking about? We know the two had a pretty nasty falling out after Plaxo, a Sequoia portfolio company, went to pot.

(We’ve reached out to Sean’s people, but haven’t heard back.)

