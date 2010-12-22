So What Is The 'Graphic And Damaging Material' The Guardian Says It Left Out Of Leaked Assange Rape Charges?

Julian Assange is angry at the Guardian for leaking the details of the rape charges facing him in Sweden.



Today he took to the Rupert Murdoch-owned Times of London to complain (in the third person!) about the Guardian.

“The leak of the police report to The Guardian was clearly designed to undermine my bail application. It was timed to come up on the desk of the judge that morning…Someone in authority clearly intended to keep Julian in prison, and shopped (the report) around to other newspapers as well.”

[Side note: the interview is behind a paywall making one wonder how much traffic the ToL is losing as other outlets leak the juicy soundbites.]

Assange is reportedly “particularly angry with Nick Davies” the reporter who wrote the Guardian article detailing the leaked rape charges for “selectively publishing.”

Except! It seems the really ‘damaging’ stuff was left out.

The Guardian tells Yahoo’s Michael Calderone that Davies “actually kept out specific details from the police report while publishing what was deemed necessary for the story.”

“‘Nick left out a lot of graphic and damaging material in the allegations because he thought it would be too cruel to publish them.”

Really? This would suggest that Assange may, as he has said, actually have no idea what the charges contained despite the fact the Guardian reported that his lawyers are in possession of the same papers they were leaked.

No word yet on what that “graphic material” might contain or whether the Guardian is considering leaking anything further about the charges…considering the rising speculation that Assange may not include the paper in his next round of leaks because of this one imagines not likely.

