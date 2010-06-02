So This Whole Lynn Hirschberg vs. M.I.A. 'Truffle-Gate' Thing Is Still Going On

We’ve been watching the M.I.A.- Lynn Hirschberg feud, which began last Thursday, as obsessively as anyone else.



So we were delighted that a few more details have emerged in today’s New York Observer.

But first: the back story.

Hirschberg, who famously took down Courtney Love in the September 1992 issue of Vanity Fair, did a similar hit piece on M.I.A., the Grammy-nominated electro-hip-hop auteur and style icon, in this past Sunday’s New York Times Magazine.

After the piece went live online last Wednesday, M.I.A., apparently very displeased with how the profile turned out, revealed Hirschberg’s phone number to the masses in an angry Tweet.

The New York Observer’s John Koblin took the opportunity to give Hirschberg a call and hear what she had to say.

“It’s a fairly unethical thing to do, but I don’t think it’s surprising,” she told him. “She’s a provocateur, and provocateurs want to be provocative.”

Then, on Sunday, M.I.A. fired back with a recording of a brand new song defending herself, as well as two unedited audio clips from one of her interviews with Hirschberg, which she posted on her record label’s blog.

One of the clips clarifies a quote that Hirschberg seemed to have edited rather suspiciously.

The other clarifies what has become the most-talked about reference in the piece, in which M.I.A. is revealed to be “eating a truffle-flavored French fry” at an expensive hotel, perhaps to reinforce Hirschberg’s argument that the singer’s wealth and celebrity status don’t jive with her contrarian political beliefs.

The audio reveals that it was in fact Hirschberg who suggested the truffle fries, which she then used against M.I.A. in the piece.

So! Now hirschberg is defending herself once again.

She tells The Observer:

I was just trying to explain to her what was on the menu … I don’t really have much of a comment about the French fries. I don’t think the French fries illustrate that much about her character. I don’t think that’s the only example of contradictions in M.I.A.’s life.

And as for that allegedly mangled quote:

She says the same thing repeatedly … She didn’t just say that once or twice or three times. She repeated things constantly. She said that once and said a variation of it on other occasions. She repeated herself all the time.

So there you have it. Maybe this will put Truffle-Gate to rest once and for all. It was fun while it lasted.

And if nothing else, as Koblin notes, there’s this to be learned from it all:

The duel between reporter and source has spooked the journalism world, reminding writers that, thanks to Twitter and Facebook and other online sources, they may no longer have the final word.

