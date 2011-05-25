So THIS Is What Peter Thiel Has Been Up To

Last night we attended a party at The James Hotel for a stealth startup that’s set to launch in September.
While the company is flying under the radar right now, we can confirm a few things:
- Peter Thiel, cofounder of PayPal and early Facebook investor is backing it (it’s another Kiwi startup)
- Facebook head honcho and Director Of Global Creative Solutions Mark D’Arcy is behind it too
- It will combine a number of industries, from writing to music to education.
- The founders have been working on the technology for 2+ years
- The product could turn into an entirely new medium
That’s all we can say besides this: we tried the top-secret product and it blew us away.
