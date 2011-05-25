So THIS Is What Peter Thiel Has Been Up To

Alyson Shontell
peter thiel

Last night we attended a party at The James Hotel for a stealth startup that’s set to launch in September.

While the company is flying under the radar right now, we can confirm a few things:

  • Peter Thiel, cofounder of PayPal and early Facebook investor is backing it (it’s another Kiwi startup)
  • Facebook head honcho and Director Of Global Creative Solutions Mark D’Arcy is behind it too
  • It will combine a number of industries, from writing to music to education.
  • The founders have been working on the technology for 2+ years
  • The product could turn into an entirely new medium

That’s all we can say besides this: we tried the top-secret product and it blew us away.

 

