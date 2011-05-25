So THIS Is What Peter Thiel Has Been Up To

Last night we attended a party at The James Hotel for a stealth startup that’s set to launch in September.



While the company is flying under the radar right now, we can confirm a few things:

Peter Thiel, cofounder of PayPal and early Facebook investor is backing it (it’s another Kiwi startup)

Facebook head honcho and Director Of Global Creative Solutions Mark D’Arcy is behind it too

It will combine a number of industries, from writing to music to education.

The founders have been working on the technology for 2+ years

The product could turn into an entirely new medium

That’s all we can say besides this: we tried the top-secret product and it blew us away.

