So This Is What A Tim Armstrong Video Memo Looks Like

AOL debuted a “new brand identity” last night, “Aol.” It came with six new logos. Today, AOL PR sent out the video component (.mov).



The new logos and brand are for when AOL (Pronounced A-O-L still, or A-ole?) spin off from Time Warner (TWX) in early December.

Here are the bullet points the AOL spokesperson sent to explain the new brand:

In it’s simplest form the new AOL brand identity is a consistent logo revealed by ever-changing images – it’s all about AOL

The new identity highlights the level of creativity we have behind the brand

The identity is aspirational – our goal is to continually bring interesting, compelling and fun content and products to our consumers

The new identity is short-hand for our strategy

Before AOL Aol. sent the video out to reporters, CEO Tim Armstrong debuted it for employees. Kara Swisher got a copy of that video and we’ve embedded it here:



