So This Is How Larry King's Legendary Reign At CNN Is Going To End?

We’ve been keeping tabs on Larry King’s public-image-and-ratings roller coaster since April.



First, his viewership in the first three months of the year plummeted.

But then he celebrated his 25th anniversary at CNN. Only he did so with a mere 725,000 viewers, i.e. half the audience he’d had during the 2008 presidential election.

But then King landed a series of high-profile guests like Lady Gaga and President Obama that helped boost his ratings, putting him ahead of Rachel Maddow for a week in the 25-54 demo.

But then came the reports that former tabloid journalist Piers Morgan would be replacing King at 9 p.m. by October (though CNN denied that it was true).

The latest bump in the ride comes in David Carr’s “Media Equation” column today, in which Carr considers how King’s “endgame” is shaking out.

That Lady Gaga interview? King sort of butchered it. Ditto recent segments on BP‘s Congressional testimony and Joran Van Der Sloot. Which raises the question:

It’s nice that the network is supportive of a talent that helped build its identity, but is this really how CNN wants this all to play out? It’s not as if the idea that Mr. King’s reign might end came out of nowhere. He has always been a bit of a cartoon, but a willing one, and he made for good television as he wobbled his way toward greater truths using a regular-guy approach to inordinately famous or newsworthy people. Not any more.

But it’s not hopeless. Carr suggests a few tactics that could help King, whose contract is up in a year, go out with some dignity:

Why not announce a yearlong victory lap for Mr. King? You could probably count on both Obamas, both Clintons, both George Bushes, both Martha and Jon Stewart, with maybe some Tiger, a little Oprah, all stopping by for some much deserved ring-kissing.

The 25th anniversary week proved that Mr. King can still move the ratings with aggressive booking, and meanwhile CNN could negotiate with Mr. King to free up some nights for a kind of bake-off, a rolling audition of hopefuls.

A year of occasional substitutes just might yield a worthy, and viewer-friendly, successor. As it is, Mr. King has been left to dangle, battered by tabloid reports, sliding ratings and his own daily battle to anchor the show five days a week. The more legendary the talent, the more delicate the endgame. Think of Helen Thomas‘s exit, which did not end well for anyone.

