So This Exists: "The First Annual North American Bed Bug Summit"

Is this a joke? Are we being clowned? Or has the bed bug epidemic really gotten this out of hand?



Either way, we just received a press invitation to the first annual “North American Bed Bug Summit,” which is taking place in Chicago Sept 21-22.

The website says the event is already sold out, but there are 30 press passes available for all you media folks.

There will be speakers. There will be experts. Maybe even first-hand testimony from bed bug survivors? And it promises to be “unlike any bed bug seminar held prior.”

Sold!

Here’s the press release:

Lawrenceville, N.J. (September, 14, 2010)—Press credentials now being issued by BedBug Central, the most authoritative resource available to the public for bed bug information, for coverage of the first annual North American Bed Bug Summit in Chicago, IL.

The two-day summit titled, “BedBug University: North American Summit 2010” will be held Sep. 21 and 22 and will provide an educational blue-print for major industries affected in the battle against bed bugs. The summit will be lead by 14 of the nation’s leading entomologists and bed bug experts.

The calibre of speakers at BedBug University’s North American Summit 2010 include: Dr. Michael Potter, Richard Cooper, Dr. Dini Miller, Jeffrey White, Dr. Changlu Wang and Dr. Stephen Kells in addition to bed bug legal experts such as Christian Hardigree among many other renowned presenters. For additional information on the roster of speakers or for access to a pre-summit media kit, visit http://www.nabedbugsummit2010.com/.

Members of the Press Will Be Granted Free Access To:

Face-to-face interviews with leading research entomologists and other bed bug experts. Access to private educational seminars. Access to more than 50 bed bug related vendors and coverage of the newest technologies and bed bug treatments. Access to the Key Note press conference and an interactive Q and A with entomologists and other bed bug experts. Interviews with attendees from a variety of sectors including: government, military, housing, shelters, colleges and universities and more. At-will video shooting of the latest bed bug treatment technologies, live bed bugs, and the Summit at large. Hands-on demonstrations of the latest bed bug treatment technologies.A total of 30 limited and full access press passes will be issued based on media credentials and at a first come, first served basis. A multimedia press kit will be issued upon request for journalists not attending the Summit directly.

