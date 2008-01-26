So, THAT's What Meg Whitman Has Been Doing

She was getting ready to run for governor of California. LA Times:

Whitman has talked with top Republicans about the possibility of a run for California governor in 2010, according to three operatives who have had discussions with her. Whitman is said to be asking detailed questions about the logistics of a run and the effect she could have as governor, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to reveal the conversations.

Other details:

Naturally, her people say it wasn’t her idea–she’s being begged to do it. This is the first rule of getting elected.

Last September, Whitman switched her party registration from “decline to state” to Republican (“so she could vote for Romney,” her people explain).

“Whitman has the potential to be a very strong candidate,” says former Republican consultant Dan Schnur. “She brings very strong private sector experience to the table, and her involvement in politics gives her a potential base of support as well.” [And, more importantly, she has $1.4 billion]

Good idea? Why not? She’s supremely well qualified.

