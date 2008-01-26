So, THAT's What Meg Whitman Has Been Doing

She was getting ready to run for governor of California. LA Times:
Whitman has talked with top Republicans about the possibility of a run for California governor in 2010, according to three operatives who have had discussions with her. Whitman is said to be asking detailed questions about the logistics of a run and the effect she could have as governor, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to reveal the conversations.
Other details:
- Naturally, her people say it wasn’t her idea–she’s being begged to do it. This is the first rule of getting elected.
- Last September, Whitman switched her party registration from “decline to state” to Republican (“so she could vote for Romney,” her people explain).
- “Whitman has the potential to be a very strong candidate,” says former Republican consultant Dan Schnur. “She brings very strong private sector experience to the table, and her involvement in politics gives her a potential base of support as well.” [And, more importantly, she has $1.4 billion]
Good idea? Why not? She’s supremely well qualified.
