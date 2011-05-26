So THAT's What $500,000 Worth Of Tiffany's Jewelry Looks Like

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Newt Gingrich made headlines last week after Politico reported the Republican presidential hopeful owed up to half a million dollars to Tiffany & Co. between 2005-2006.Gingrich’s wife Callista—then anemployee of the House’s agriculture committee—reported the “revolving charge account” at the posh jeweler, which was in the $250,001-$500,000 range, as her spouse’s debt on the liability section of her financial disclosure form.



